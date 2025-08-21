Analyst Expectations For CollPlant Biotechnologies's Future

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $11.75, along with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.08% lower than the prior average price target of $12.25.

The standing of CollPlant Biotechnologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CollPlant Biotechnologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CollPlant Biotechnologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CollPlant Biotechnologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CollPlant Biotechnologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs and medical aesthetics. Its products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing. The revenues include income from business collaborators and sales of the BioInk product for the development of 3D bioprinting of organs and tissues, sales of rhCollagen for the medical aesthetics market, and sales in Europe of the products for tendinopathy and wound healing. The company operates in United States, which derives key revenue, Canada, Europe and Other, and Israel.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: CollPlant Biotechnologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1996.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CollPlant Biotechnologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -70.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CollPlant Biotechnologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -11.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -8.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, CollPlant Biotechnologies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

