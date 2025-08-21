What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vince Holding

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Vince Holding VNCE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $3.7, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.5% lower than the prior average price target of $4.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Vince Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Michael Kupinski Noble Capital Markets Announces Outperform $2.50 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vince Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vince Holding compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Vince Holding's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Vince Holding

Vince Holding Corp is a fashion brand that is engaged in wholesale and retail delivery of luxury essentials like women's and men's apparel, women's and men's footwear, and handbags. Its offers women's collections of luxurious cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and a growing assortment of outerwear. It focuses on developing an elevated collection of Vince apparel and accessories to serve the luxurious need of the customer. The company manages its business in three segments namely Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment. It operates its e-commerce business through its website. Majority of its revenue generated from Vince Wholesale segment.

Vince Holding's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vince Holding's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.09% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vince Holding's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vince Holding's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vince Holding's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Vince Holding's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

