What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PubMatic

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for PubMatic PUBM, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $11.5, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average represents a 28.88% decrease from the previous average price target of $16.17.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of PubMatic by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Announces Buy $17.00 - Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $12.00 $16.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $12.00 $16.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Lowers Hold $9.50 $19.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $15.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $11.00 $14.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $9.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PubMatic. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PubMatic compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of PubMatic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into PubMatic's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About PubMatic

PubMatic Inc is a supply-side platform provider in the digital advertising technology market. These platforms help publishers, which supply digital ad inventory, manage their inventory, selling a high percentage of their inventory (increase the ad fill rate) and maximizing revenue per ad sold (optimize yield). The company generates revenue mainly by taking a piece of the ad sales that it enables. Buyers on the platform include intermediary buyers, such as demand-side platforms, or advertisers and ad agencies directly. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Financial Milestones: PubMatic's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PubMatic's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.69% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: PubMatic's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PubMatic's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PubMatic's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.78% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: PubMatic's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

