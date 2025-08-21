The Analyst Verdict: Hewlett Packard In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

Ratings for Hewlett Packard HPE were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.06, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Marking an increase of 16.29%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $20.69.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hewlett Packard. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $28.00 $22.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $28.00 $25.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Announces Buy $25.00 - Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $22.00 - Matt Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $26.00 $21.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Announces Overweight $30.00 - Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $20.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $24.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Hold $18.00 $16.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $26.00 $23.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $17.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $24.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hewlett Packard. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hewlett Packard compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hewlett Packard's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Hewlett Packard: A Closer Look

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Hewlett Packard's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Hewlett Packard showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.87% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -14.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hewlett Packard's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hewlett Packard's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, Hewlett Packard adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

