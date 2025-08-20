Deep Dive Into Digital Realty Trust Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Digital Realty Trust DLR, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $184.5, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.03% from the previous average price target of $172.38.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Digital Realty Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Underweight $141.00 $140.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $199.00 $184.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $174.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $205.00 $190.00 Erik Rasmussen Stifel Raises Buy $205.00 $190.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $195.00 $185.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Underweight $140.00 $139.00 Omotayo Okusanya Mizuho Raises Outperform $191.00 $177.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Digital Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Digital Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Digital Realty Trust analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty owns and operates over 300 data centers worldwide. It has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Digital Realty Trust's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Digital Realty Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.05% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Digital Realty Trust's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 68.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Digital Realty Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digital Realty Trust's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Digital Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

