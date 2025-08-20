5 Analysts Assess Premier: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Premier PINC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $25.0, along with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.64% from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Premier. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $26.00 $23.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $25.00 $22.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $27.00 $22.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Underperform $21.00 $19.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Raises Market Perform $26.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Premier. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Premier compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Premier's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Premier's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Premier

Premier Inc is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology-driven healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of United States (U.S.) hospitals, health systems, and other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. The company's revenue is all sourced domestically and is reported in two business segments: the supply chain services and the consulting and technology platform of performance services. It generates the majority of its revenue from the supply chain services segment.

Premier's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Premier's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.88%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Premier's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.36%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Premier's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Premier adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

