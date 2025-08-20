Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Four Corners Property Tr Stock

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Four Corners Property Tr FCPT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $29.75, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average has decreased by 2.46% from the previous average price target of $30.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Four Corners Property Tr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $30.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Lowers Outperform $29.00 $31.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $30.00 $31.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Four Corners Property Tr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Four Corners Property Tr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Four Corners Property Tr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Four Corners Property Tr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Four Corners Property Tr

Four Corners Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust predominantly engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. The firm operates through two segments namely, real estate operations and restaurant operations. The real estate operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant and retail properties to tenants. The restaurant operations segment is conducted through a taxable REIT subsidiary (TRS) and consists of Kerrow Restaurant Operating Business. The firm generates majority of the revenue from the real estate operations segment.

Breaking Down Four Corners Property Tr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Four Corners Property Tr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.57% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 38.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.92%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Four Corners Property Tr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Four Corners Property Tr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

