The Analyst Verdict: Solaris Energy In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Solaris Energy SEI, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $42.25, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Highlighting a 1.35% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $42.83.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Solaris Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $50.00 $51.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $44.00 $39.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $41.00 J.R. Weston Raymond James Lowers Outperform $38.00 $39.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $39.00 $42.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $41.00 $45.00 J.R. Weston Raymond James Announces Outperform $39.00 - David Anderson Barclays Announces Overweight $42.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Solaris Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Solaris Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Solaris Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Solaris Energy: A Closer Look

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc provides services in the oil and gas industry. Its solutions are Solaris software suite, Fluid management system, Automated control systems, Field services, Last mile management, Wet sand solutions, Power Solutions, and Integrated wellsite solution. Its segment include Solaris Power Solutions and Solaris Logistics Solutions. It derives maximum revenue from Solaris Logistics Solutions segment.

Financial Insights: Solaris Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Solaris Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 102.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Solaris Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solaris Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Solaris Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

