Deep Dive Into Halliburton Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Halliburton HAL over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $26.25, with a high estimate of $41.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Experiencing a 0.42% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $26.36.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Halliburton is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 James West Melius Research Announces Buy $41.00 - Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $24.00 $28.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $27.00 $30.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $26.00 $28.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $26.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $31.00 $32.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Halliburton. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halliburton compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Halliburton's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Halliburton Better

Halliburton is North America's largest oilfield service company as measured by market share. Despite industry fragmentation, it holds a leading position in the hydraulic fracturing and completions market, which makes up nearly half of its revenue. It also holds strong positions in other service offerings like drilling and completions fluids, which leverages its expertise in material science, as well as the directional drilling market. While we consider SLB the global leader in reservoir evaluation, we think Halliburton leads in any activity from the reservoir to the wellbore. The firm's innovations have helped multiple producers lower their development costs per barrel of oil equivalent, with techniques that have been homed in over a century of operations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Halliburton

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Halliburton's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Halliburton's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halliburton's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.87%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, Halliburton faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

