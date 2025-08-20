Talen Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Talen Energy TLN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Talen Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $372.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $431.00 and a low estimate of $314.00. Marking an increase of 14.74%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $324.22.

The perception of Talen Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James West Melius Research Announces Buy $427.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $418.00 $353.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $431.00 $399.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Overweight $353.00 $359.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $399.00 $366.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $359.00 $269.00 Paul Zimbardo Jefferies Raises Buy $380.00 $326.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $300.00 Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $315.00 $250.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $366.00 $296.00 J.R. Weston Raymond James Announces Outperform $314.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Talen Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Talen Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Talen Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Talen Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Talen Energy Better

Talen Energy Corp is an independent power producer and energy infrastructure company. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. The group produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM and WECC, with its generation fleet located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana.

A Deep Dive into Talen Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Talen Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.93% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Talen Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Talen Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Talen Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Talen Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.46.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

