Where Weatherford International Stands With Analysts

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Weatherford International, presenting an average target of $81.0, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.83% from the previous average price target of $69.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Weatherford International by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James West Melius Research Announces Buy $108.00 - Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $73.00 $62.00 James Rollyson Raymond James Raises Outperform $70.00 $69.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $73.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Weatherford International. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Weatherford International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Weatherford International's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Weatherford International Better

Weatherford International provides diversified oilfield services across international markets for an array of oilfield types. The firm is a global market leader in artificial lift and tubular running services. Other key product lines include cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.

Weatherford International: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Weatherford International's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.31%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Weatherford International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weatherford International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.5% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weatherford International's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

