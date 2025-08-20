Breaking Down Gaming and Leisure Props: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Gaming and Leisure Props GLPI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $52.04, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Highlighting a 3.7% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $54.04.

The standing of Gaming and Leisure Props among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $51.00 $55.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $59.00 $60.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $53.00 $54.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Hold $49.25 $51.25 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $54.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $48.00 $53.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $51.00

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. Its portfolio consists of gaming and related facilities and amenities such as Ameristar Black Hawk, Bally's Casino, Argosy Casino Alton, Bally's Chicago, Hollywood Casino Aurora, and others located across different states in the United States.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Gaming and Leisure Props's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 38.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.23%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, Gaming and Leisure Props adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

