What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About HIVE Digital Technologies

Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies HIVE were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $7.1, along with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. A decline of 5.33% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive HIVE Digital Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $5.50 $5.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $5.00 $5.50 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $6.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HIVE Digital Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of HIVE Digital Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is in the business of providing infrastructure solutions in the blockchain industry. It focuses on the mining and sale of digital currencies. Its geographical segments include Canada, Sweden, Iceland, Switzerland, and Bermuda, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from Bermuda.

Financial Insights: HIVE Digital Technologies

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: HIVE Digital Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 41.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: HIVE Digital Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 76.77% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): HIVE Digital Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.04%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: HIVE Digital Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

