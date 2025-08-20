Where iRhythm Technologies Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for iRhythm Technologies IRTC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated iRhythm Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $175.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $147.00. This current average reflects an increase of 23.01% from the previous average price target of $142.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of iRhythm Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephanie Piazzola B of A Securities Announces Buy $200.00 - Allen Gong JP Morgan Raises Overweight $190.00 $145.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $170.00 $139.00 Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $130.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $180.00 $151.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $147.00 $160.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $160.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to iRhythm Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of iRhythm Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of iRhythm Technologies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into iRhythm Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a digital healthcare company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Its principal business is the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services that it believes allow clinicians to diagnose certain arrhythmias quicker and with greater efficiency than other services that rely on traditional technology. Each Zio System combines an FDA-cleared and CE-marked, wire-free, patch-based, 14-day wearable biosensor that continuously records electrocardiogram (ECG) data with a proprietary, FDA-cleared, CE-marked cloud-based data analytic software to help physicians monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Breaking Down iRhythm Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: iRhythm Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: iRhythm Technologies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): iRhythm Technologies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): iRhythm Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: iRhythm Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.09. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

