What Analysts Are Saying About Healthpeak Properties Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Healthpeak Properties DOC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Highlighting a 16.13% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $23.25.

The perception of Healthpeak Properties by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $18.00 $28.00 Amanda Sweitzer Baird Lowers Outperform $21.00 $22.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $19.00 $21.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $22.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Healthpeak Properties. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Healthpeak Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Healthpeak Properties's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Healthpeak Properties's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 700 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Healthpeak Properties's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Healthpeak Properties's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthpeak Properties's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthpeak Properties's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Healthpeak Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.18.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

