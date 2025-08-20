What Analysts Are Saying About Celldex Therapeutics Stock

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Celldex Therapeutics CLDX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Celldex Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $51.0, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.67% lower than the prior average price target of $53.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Celldex Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $62.00 $64.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $42.00 $50.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Celldex Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Celldex Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Celldex Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Celldex Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Celldex Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. It has single operating and reportable segment that operates in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care.

Celldex Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Celldex Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -70.78%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Celldex Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7753.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celldex Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -8.33%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celldex Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Celldex Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

