10 Analysts Assess Abercrombie & Fitch: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $114.9, a high estimate of $151.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average has increased by 0.5% from the previous average price target of $114.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Abercrombie & Fitch. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Neutral $105.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $151.00 $141.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $141.00 $147.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $99.00 $90.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $78.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $71.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $147.00 $142.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Outperform $90.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Abercrombie & Fitch's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Abercrombie & Fitch Better

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Majority stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Abercrombie & Fitch: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Abercrombie & Fitch showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.5% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Abercrombie & Fitch's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.86.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

