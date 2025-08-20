Where Roper Technologies Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Roper Technologies ROP in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $655.6, a high estimate of $703.00, and a low estimate of $577.00. Observing a 0.9% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $649.75.

The perception of Roper Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Kurosawa Citigroup Announces Buy $626.00 - Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $687.00 $668.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $577.00 $561.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $685.00 $675.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $703.00 $695.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roper Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Roper Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Roper Technologies is a holding company focused on acquiring, managing, and developing niche market-leading technology businesses. The company operates a decentralized business model whereby each portfolio company operates independently from the others. Roper positions itself as a free cash flow compounder, whereby excess free cash flow generated by its portfolio businesses is repatriated to the parent company, which is then utilized to acquire additional businesses. Presently, the company operates 30 distinct businesses with over three-fourths of the revenue coming from software products and over two-thirds of revenue coming from recurring and reoccurring sources.

Understanding the Numbers: Roper Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Roper Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.21% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Roper Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Roper Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

