The Analyst Verdict: Medtronic In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Medtronic MDT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $102.29, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. Observing a 4.38% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $98.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Medtronic among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Rescott Baird Raises Neutral $96.00 $94.00 Lee Hambright Bernstein Raises Outperform $98.00 $97.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $100.00 $98.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $107.00 $98.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $99.00 $98.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $106.00 $103.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $110.00 -

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Medtronic. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Medtronic compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Medtronic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Medtronic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Medtronic Better

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, transcatheter heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, ablation laser therapy, and surgical tools. The company primarily markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Medtronic: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Medtronic's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Medtronic's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Medtronic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

