Expert Outlook: WK Kellogg Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for WK Kellogg KLG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 35.29% increase from the previous average price target of $17.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive WK Kellogg. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Palmer JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $19.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Raises Underweight $23.00 $16.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Raises Hold $23.00 $14.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $23.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WK Kellogg. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WK Kellogg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WK Kellogg's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg is the second-largest cereal manufacturer in North America. Its cereal brands include Special K, Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Frosted Mini-Wheats, Kashi, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Apple Jacks, and Bear Naked. The company was spun off from the former Kellogg business, now known as Kellanova, where the former firm's global snacks portfolio and international cereal brands now reside. WK Kellogg, which began trading independently in October 2023, generates the bulk of its sales (about 88% of its fiscal 2024 base) in the US.

WK Kellogg's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining WK Kellogg's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.78% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.31%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WK Kellogg's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WK Kellogg's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WK Kellogg's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.49, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

