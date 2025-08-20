Where Amer Sports Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Amer Sports AS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $45.25, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $44.33, the current average has increased by 2.08%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Amer Sports by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $45.00 $44.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $46.00 $45.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $45.00 $44.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $45.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amer Sports. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Amer Sports's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Amer Sports

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $5.2 billion in 2024. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2024, the firm generates 36% of its revenue from the Americas, 29% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 25% from China, and 10% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Amer Sports's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Amer Sports's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

