The Analyst Verdict: Darling Ingredients In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Darling Ingredients DAR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $43.75, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. A decline of 11.62% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Darling Ingredients among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Palmer JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $43.00 $59.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $50.00 $54.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Neutral $36.00 $40.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Darling Ingredients. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Darling Ingredients. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Darling Ingredients compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Darling Ingredients compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Darling Ingredients's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Darling Ingredients analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops and manufactures sustainable ingredients for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, fuel, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into ingredients, including gelatin, fats, proteins, pet food ingredients, fertilizers. Also, the company recovers and converts used cooking oil and bakery remnants into feed and fuel ingredients. Darling has three primary business segments which are feed ingredients contributing the majority of revenue, food ingredients, and fuel ingredients. It provides grease trap services for food businesses and sells various equipment for collecting and delivering cooking oil. The company derives the majority of its revenue from customers in North America.

Key Indicators: Darling Ingredients's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Darling Ingredients's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Darling Ingredients's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Darling Ingredients's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Darling Ingredients's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.12% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Darling Ingredients's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.91. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.