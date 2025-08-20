What Analysts Are Saying About Alcon Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Alcon ALC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Alcon and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $97.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $107.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. A 3.53% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $101.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Alcon's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $107.00 $107.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $107.00 $107.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $93.00 - Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $84.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alcon. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alcon's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Alcon's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alcon analyst ratings.

Get to Know Alcon Better

Alcon is one of the leading visioncare companies in the world. Following nine years as a Novartis subsidiary, it was spun off as a public company in April 2019. Alcon operates in two segments: visioncare and surgical. Visioncare comprises contact lenses, lenscare solutions, and a suite of ocular health products. With brands like Dailies, Total1, and Air Optix, Alcon controls about one fourth of the US contact lens market. Surgical comprises intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and consumables used during surgeries. Its main products include Centurion, a phacoemulsification device used during cataract surgeries, and a portfolio of IOLs including PanOptix and Vivity. Alcon has one of the largest installed bases of eye surgical equipment in the world.

Financial Milestones: Alcon's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alcon's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.57% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alcon's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alcon's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alcon's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Alcon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

