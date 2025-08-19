Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss First Financial Bancorp Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on First Financial Bancorp FFBC in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for First Financial Bancorp, presenting an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average has increased by 2.65% from the previous average price target of $28.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive First Financial Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $27.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $29.00 $29.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $32.00 $30.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $27.00 $27.00

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Financial Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into First Financial Bancorp's Background

First Financial Bancorp is a mid-sized, regional bank holding company. It engages in the business of commercial banking and other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary. The range of banking services provided to individuals and businesses includes commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing. Real estate loans are loans secured by a mortgage lien on the real property of the borrower, which may either be residential property or commercial property. In addition, it offers deposit products that include interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits and cash management services for commercial customers. A full range of trust and wealth management services is also provided through First Financial's Wealth Management line of business.

Understanding the Numbers: First Financial Bancorp's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, First Financial Bancorp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.36% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Financial Bancorp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.93%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Financial Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Financial Bancorp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

