What Analysts Are Saying About Extra Space Storage Stock

Extra Space Storage EXR has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $155.43, with a high estimate of $169.00 and a low estimate of $146.00. Highlighting a 1.98% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $158.57.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Extra Space Storage among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $150.00 $158.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $169.00 $178.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $146.00 $148.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $148.00 $160.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $165.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $162.00 $160.00 Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Raises Outperform $153.00 $141.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Extra Space Storage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Extra Space Storage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Extra Space Storage compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Extra Space Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Extra Space Storage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Extra Space Storage's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Extra Space Storage analyst ratings.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages almost 4,000 self-storage properties in 42 states, with over 300 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, approximately one half is wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee.

Financial Insights: Extra Space Storage

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Extra Space Storage's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Extra Space Storage's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Extra Space Storage's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.8%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Extra Space Storage's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Extra Space Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.99, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.