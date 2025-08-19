Deep Dive Into Riskified Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Riskified RSKD, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $5.56, along with a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has decreased by 10.18% from the previous average price target of $6.19.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Riskified by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $5.25 $5.50 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $5.00 $5.75 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $6.00 $6.50 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $6.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Riskified. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling the Story Behind Riskified

Riskified Ltd has built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. It generates revenue by granting merchants access to its eCommerce risk management platform and reviewing and approving eCommerce transactions for legitimacy. Its merchants include some of the ecommerce brands including Wayfair, Lastminute.com, SHEIN, and Macy's. Its merchants operate in a variety of verticals, including Payments, Money Transfer & Crypto, Tickets & Travel, Electronics, Home, Fashion & Luxury Goods, General Retail and Food. The company derived maximum revenue from Israel.

Breaking Down Riskified's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Riskified showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.83% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Riskified's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riskified's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.74%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riskified's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Riskified adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

