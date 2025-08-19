Assessing Five Below: Insights From 21 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 21 analysts provided ratings for Five Below FIVE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 15 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 11 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $127.14, with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. This current average has increased by 21.91% from the previous average price target of $104.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Five Below. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $132.00 $115.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $132.00 $129.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $165.00 $130.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $154.00 $105.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $135.00 $122.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $120.00 $115.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $130.00 $90.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $115.00 $100.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $110.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Raises Underperform $93.00 $78.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $122.00 $107.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $128.00 $112.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $115.00 $98.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $135.00 $121.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $160.00 $110.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $115.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $128.00 $90.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $100.00 $88.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $81.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $98.00 $94.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $121.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Five Below. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Five Below. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five Below compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Five Below's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Five Below's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Five Below analyst ratings.

Discovering Five Below: A Closer Look

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise. It derives revenue from sales of the Company's merchandise to customers.

Five Below: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Five Below showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.54% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five Below's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five Below's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.