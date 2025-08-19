The Analyst Verdict: Universal Health Services In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Universal Health Services UHS, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $209.67, along with a high estimate of $259.00 and a low estimate of $185.00. Highlighting a 7.23% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $226.00.

A clear picture of Universal Health Services's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $206.00 $201.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $203.00 $243.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $210.00 $225.00 Benjamin Rossi JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $195.00 $215.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $259.00 $257.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $185.00 $215.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Universal Health Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Universal Health Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Universal Health Services's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Universal Health Services's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Acute Care Hospital Services segment. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Universal Health Services's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.63% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Universal Health Services's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Services's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

