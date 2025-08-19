What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ralliant

Ratings for Ralliant RAL were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ralliant, presenting an average target of $54.71, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.82%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Ralliant among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $47.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $59.00 $60.00 Piyush Avasthy Citigroup Announces Neutral $53.00 - Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $52.00 - Joe Giordano TD Cowen Announces Buy $64.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Announces Overweight $60.00 - David Ridley-Lane B of A Securities Announces Underperform $48.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ralliant. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ralliant's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ralliant's Background

Ralliant Corp is a technology company with businesses that design, develop, manufacture, and service precision instruments and engineered products. It include portfolio of over 2,200 active patents and engineers at industry companies, research institutions, and governments, across semiconductor, datacenter, consumer electronics, automotive, energy storage, aero, defense and space, utilities, industrial manufacturing, and other industries. It is organized in two strategic segments: Test and Measurement and Sensors and Safety Systems. Sensors and Safety Systems generates key revenue which includes businesses go to market under the following brands: Qualitrol, Gems Sensors, Setra Systems, Hengstler Dynapar, Anderson-Negele, Dover Motion, Specialty Product Technologies (SPT), etc.

Key Indicators: Ralliant's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Ralliant faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.7% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ralliant's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ralliant's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.94%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, Ralliant adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

