Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss General Motors Stock

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for General Motors GM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated General Motors and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $56.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.07% increase from the previous average price target of $51.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of General Motors among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $65.00 $55.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $61.00 $59.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $38.00 $34.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $62.00 $65.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $56.00 Mickey Legg Benchmark Announces Buy $65.00 - Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $45.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $56.00 $50.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of General Motors compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for General Motors's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of General Motors's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on General Motors analyst ratings.

Delving into General Motors's Background

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Unraveling the Financial Story of General Motors

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: General Motors's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.76%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): General Motors's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, General Motors faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

