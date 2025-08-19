Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Celestica

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Celestica CLS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Celestica and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $191.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average reflects an increase of 40.64% from the previous average price target of $136.12.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Celestica is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Neutral $212.00 $172.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $208.00 $101.00 Paul Treiber RBC Capital Raises Outperform $225.00 $185.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $220.00 $146.00 Robert Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $240.00 $126.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Announces Neutral $172.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $170.00 $115.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $146.00 $126.00 Thanos Moschopoulos BMO Capital Raises Outperform $130.00 $118.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Celestica. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Celestica compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Celestica's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Celestica analyst ratings.

Discovering Celestica: A Closer Look

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Celestica's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Celestica's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celestica's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Celestica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

