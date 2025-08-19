What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fabrinet

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Fabrinet FN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $329.5, with a high estimate of $360.00 and a low estimate of $290.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.29% increase from the previous average price target of $298.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Fabrinet among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $360.00 $360.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $318.00 $235.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $290.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Fabrinet's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. The company generates the majority of its revenue from North America and Asia-Pacific, with the rest from Europe.

Fabrinet's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Fabrinet displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Fabrinet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fabrinet's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fabrinet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Fabrinet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

