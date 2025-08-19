Breaking Down Dutch Bros: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros BROS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $82.89, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Observing a 2.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $81.00.

The standing of Dutch Bros among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew M. Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $86.00 $86.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $84.00 $80.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Raises Outperform $85.00 $83.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Buy $76.00 $72.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $92.00 $84.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Overweight $84.00 $80.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $84.00 $82.00 Sijie Lin CICC Announces Outperform $80.00 - Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $75.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dutch Bros. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dutch Bros compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dutch Bros's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments Company-operated shops and Franchising. It derives maximum revenue from Company operated shops.

Breaking Down Dutch Bros's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Dutch Bros showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.97% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dutch Bros's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dutch Bros's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dutch Bros's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Dutch Bros's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

