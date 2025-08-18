What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Schrodinger

Schrodinger SDGR underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.5, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Highlighting a 25.8% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $31.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Schrodinger among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Malhorta Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $28.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $35.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Announces Overweight $25.00 - Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Schrodinger. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Schrodinger compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Schrodinger's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Schrodinger's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Schrodinger analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Schrodinger

Schrodinger Inc is a healthcare-based software company. Its operating segments are Software and Drug discovery. Through the Software segment, the company is focused on selling software to transform drug discovery across the life sciences industry and customers in materials science industries. In the Drug discovery segment, it is engaged in generating revenue from a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. It generates revenue from the sales of software solutions and from research funding and milestone payments from its drug discovery collaborations.

A Deep Dive into Schrodinger's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Schrodinger's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Schrodinger's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -78.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Schrodinger's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Schrodinger's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.