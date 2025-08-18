Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Circle Internet Group Stock

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Circle Internet Group CRCL, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 2 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 3 1 4 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $179.0, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. A decline of 18.88% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Circle Internet Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $247.00 $247.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $185.00 $210.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Lowers Sell $130.00 $205.00 David Koning Baird Announces Neutral $210.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Announces Underperform $85.00 - James Yaro Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $83.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $155.00 - Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Announces Overweight $215.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Announces Underweight $80.00 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $247.00 - John Todaro Needham Announces Buy $250.00 - Ed Engel Compass Point Announces Neutral $205.00 - Jeff Cantwell Seaport Global Announces Buy $235.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Circle Internet Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Circle Internet Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Circle Internet Group Better

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

Understanding the Numbers: Circle Internet Group's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Circle Internet Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 53.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Circle Internet Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -73.26%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Circle Internet Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -30.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Circle Internet Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Circle Internet Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

