36 Analysts Assess CrowdStrike Holdings: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 36 analysts provided ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $492.83, a high estimate of $555.00, and a low estimate of $371.00. Observing a 11.83% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $440.69.
Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CrowdStrike Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Peter Levine
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|In-Line
|$425.00
|$440.00
|Joseph Gallo
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$530.00
|$520.00
|Steve Koenig
|Macquarie
|Announces
|Neutral
|$465.00
|-
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$495.00
|$490.00
|Janice Quek
|CFRA
|Raises
|Hold
|$555.00
|$517.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$505.00
|$505.00
|Gabriela Borges
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$530.00
|$389.00
|Peter Weed
|Bernstein
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|$371.00
|$371.00
|Peter Weed
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$371.00
|$347.00
|Taz Koujalgi
|Roth Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$420.00
|$410.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$495.00
|$480.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$505.00
|$400.00
|Adam Tindle
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Outperform
|$485.00
|$390.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$530.00
|$425.00
|Peter Levine
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|In-Line
|$440.00
|$450.00
|Joel Fishbein
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$500.00
|$450.00
|Joseph Gallo
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$520.00
|$410.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$530.00
|$415.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$490.00
|$455.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Perform
|$480.00
|$370.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$520.00
|$410.00
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Neutral
|$450.00
|$425.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$510.00
|$500.00
|Michael Walkley
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Hold
|$475.00
|$420.00
|Trevor Walsh
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$500.00
|$500.00
|Tal Liani
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$470.00
|$420.00
|Todd Weller
|Stephens & Co.
|Raises
|Overweight
|$540.00
|$450.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$515.00
|$515.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$530.00
|$420.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$525.00
|$475.00
|Andrew Nowinski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$550.00
|$430.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$515.00
|$450.00
|Jonathan Ruykhaver
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$475.00
|$440.00
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$545.00
|$425.00
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$500.00
|$475.00
|Adam Borg
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$480.00
|$435.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CrowdStrike Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
For valuable insights into CrowdStrike Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on CrowdStrike Holdings analyst ratings.
About CrowdStrike Holdings
CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.
CrowdStrike Holdings: A Financial Overview
Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.
Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.
Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.
The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained
Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
