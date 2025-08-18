36 Analysts Assess CrowdStrike Holdings: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 36 analysts provided ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 13 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 11 13 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $492.83, a high estimate of $555.00, and a low estimate of $371.00. Observing a 11.83% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $440.69.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive CrowdStrike Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $425.00 $440.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $530.00 $520.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Neutral $465.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $495.00 $490.00 Janice Quek CFRA Raises Hold $555.00 $517.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $505.00 $505.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $530.00 $389.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Maintains Market Perform $371.00 $371.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Raises Outperform $371.00 $347.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Raises Buy $420.00 $410.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $495.00 $480.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $505.00 $400.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Raises Outperform $485.00 $390.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $530.00 $425.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $440.00 $450.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $520.00 $410.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $530.00 $415.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $490.00 $455.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $480.00 $370.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $520.00 $410.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $450.00 $425.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $510.00 $500.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $475.00 $420.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Neutral $470.00 $420.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $540.00 $450.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $515.00 $515.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $530.00 $420.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $525.00 $475.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $550.00 $430.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $515.00 $450.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $475.00 $440.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $545.00 $425.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $500.00 $475.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $480.00 $435.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CrowdStrike Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

CrowdStrike Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

