Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Ares Management Stock

Ratings for Ares Management ARES were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $201.29, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $189.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.67% increase from the previous average price target of $188.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ares Management by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth S. Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $215.00 $195.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $205.00 $195.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $203.00 $193.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $195.00 $185.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $202.00 $189.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $182.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $189.00 $182.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ares Management. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ares Management's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ares Management's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ares Management's Background

Ares Management Corp is an asset management company. It offers investors investment-related advice and strategies for capital growth. The company's operating segments include Credit Group, Private Equity Group, Real Assets, Secondaries Group, and Others. Its Credit Group generates maximum revenue and manages credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum. Private Equity Group manages investment strategies categorized as corporate private equity, infrastructure and power, and special opportunities, Real Estate Group manages comprehensive equity and debt strategies across real estate & infrastructure investments. The Secondaries Group invests in secondary markets across a range of alternative asset class strategies, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, & credit.

Ares Management: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ares Management's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 71.19% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ares Management's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ares Management's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.64, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

