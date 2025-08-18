Analyst Expectations For Dynatrace's Future

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Dynatrace DT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dynatrace, revealing an average target of $65.88, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $65.17, the current average has increased by 1.09%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Dynatrace among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $64.00 $68.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $64.00 $60.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $68.00 $66.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $62.00 $63.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $67.00 $67.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $67.00 $67.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Announces Buy $66.00 - Eric Heath Keybanc Announces Overweight $69.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dynatrace. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dynatrace compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dynatrace's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dynatrace's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. Its product portfolio, delivered as software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Dynatrace's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to use it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Understanding the Numbers: Dynatrace's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Dynatrace showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.57% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dynatrace's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynatrace's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dynatrace's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Dynatrace's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

