5 Analysts Assess Bitdeer Technologies: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Bitdeer Technologies BTDR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bitdeer Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.19% increase from the previous average price target of $18.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bitdeer Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $18.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bitdeer Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bitdeer Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. The Company does not conduct any substantive operations on its own but conducts its primary operations through its subsidiaries. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway, Bhutan and Singapore.

Understanding the Numbers: Bitdeer Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Bitdeer Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -41.32% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bitdeer Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 583.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 76.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bitdeer Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 25.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

