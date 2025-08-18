What Analysts Are Saying About Matador Resources Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Matador Resources MTDR in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Matador Resources, presenting an average target of $61.8, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Marking an increase of 0.98%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $61.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Matador Resources among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $60.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $63.00 $60.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $62.00 $60.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Raises Neutral $48.00 $46.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $74.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Matador Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Matador Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Matador Resources: A Closer Look

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Key Indicators: Matador Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Matador Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.23%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Matador Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

