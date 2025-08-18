What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About The Campbell's

The Campbell's CPB has been analyzed by 18 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 11 4 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 7 3 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $35.28, with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Experiencing a 9.79% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $39.11.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of The Campbell's by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $35.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $34.00 $35.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $34.00 $38.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $35.00 $41.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Underweight $30.00 $35.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $34.00 Brian Holland DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $34.00 $39.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $38.00 $44.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $38.00 $40.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $39.00 $41.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Lowers Sell $32.00 $33.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $40.00 Peter Galbo B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $33.00 $37.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Underweight $35.00 $40.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $40.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $41.00 $46.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00 Peter Galbo B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $37.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to The Campbell's. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of The Campbell's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for The Campbell's's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of The Campbell's's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About The Campbell's

Over the past 150-plus years, Campbell's has evolved into a leading domestic packaged food manufacturer, with a portfolio that extends beyond its iconic red-and-white labeled canned soup. In fiscal 2024 (July year-end), snacks accounted for nearly half of its revenue, followed by soup (28%), other simple meals (17%), and beverages (7%). Outside its namesake, its brands include Pepperidge Farm, Goldfish, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson, Pacific Foods, Prego, Pace, V8, and recently acquired Rao's (a deal that closed in March 2024). Around 90% of its revenue results from the US and the remainder from Canada and Latin America.

Breaking Down The Campbell's's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, The Campbell's showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.47% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The Campbell's's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Campbell's's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Campbell's's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The Campbell's's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

