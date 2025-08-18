A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On JM Smucker Through 14 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for JM Smucker SJM, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for JM Smucker, presenting an average target of $116.29, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.46% lower than the prior average price target of $120.46.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of JM Smucker by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $115.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $118.00 $115.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Hold $110.00 $106.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Announces Outperform $130.00 - Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $106.00 $120.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Lowers Buy $118.00 $128.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $105.00 $119.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $115.00 $124.00 Peter Galbo B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $105.00 $118.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $115.00 $135.00 Rob Dickerson Jefferies Lowers Buy $115.00 $118.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $124.00 $123.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $129.00 $134.00 Rob Dickerson Jefferies Raises Hold $118.00 $111.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JM Smucker. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of JM Smucker compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of JM Smucker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of JM Smucker's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know JM Smucker Better

J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily sells through the US retail channel (73% of fiscal 2025 revenue came through its retail pet foods, coffee, and frozen handheld/spreads segments), with the remaining share consisting of sweet baked snacks (through the Hostess acquisition) and international (primarily Canada). Retail coffee is its largest category (32% of sales) with brands Folgers and Dunkin'. Pet foods (19% of sales) holds leading brands like Milk-Bone and Meow Mix. Of its remaining, approximately 22% comes from frozen handhelds and spreads, through brands Jif, Smucker's, and Uncrustables. The company acquired Hostess Brands in fiscal 2024 to boost its snack and convenience store presence.

Financial Milestones: JM Smucker's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, JM Smucker faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.81% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.0%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JM Smucker's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

