Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Globe Life Stock

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Globe Life GL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Globe Life, revealing an average target of $151.55, a high estimate of $171.00, and a low estimate of $127.00. Marking an increase of 8.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $139.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Globe Life by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $171.00 $166.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $166.00 $135.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $149.00 $114.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $160.00 $155.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $155.00 $145.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $150.00 $144.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $127.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Announces Buy $150.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $125.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $144.00 $139.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $160.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globe Life. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globe Life compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Globe Life's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Globe Life's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc is an insurance holding company. It provides a variety of life and supplemental health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The company's core operations are organized into three reportable segments: life insurance, supplemental health insurance and investments. Investment activities, conducted by the investment segment, focus on seeking investments with a yield and term appropriate to support the insurance product obligations. These investments generally consist of fixed maturities and, over the long term, the expected yields are considered when setting insurance premium rates and product profitability expectations.

Breaking Down Globe Life's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Globe Life's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globe Life's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globe Life's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Globe Life adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

