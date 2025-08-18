Expert Outlook: Principal Financial Group Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Principal Financial Group PFG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 3 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $83.2, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. This current average has increased by 3.23% from the previous average price target of $80.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Principal Financial Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $77.00 $75.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $88.00 $90.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $72.00 $73.00 John Nadel UBS Raises Neutral $87.00 $85.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $75.00 $71.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $73.00 $69.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $90.00 $87.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $101.00 $92.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $80.00 $76.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $89.00 $88.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Principal Financial Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Principal Financial Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Principal Financial Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Inc is a financial services provider. It offers various financial products and services including retirement, asset management, and workplace benefits and protection solutions to individuals and institutional clients. The company, along with its subsidiaries, operates in the following reportable segments; Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection. Maximum revenue is generated from the Retirement and Income Solutions segment which provides workplace savings and retirement solutions, banking, trust and custodial services, individual variable annuities (including RILAs), pension risk transfer, and investment services to businesses, their employees, and other individuals.

Principal Financial Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Principal Financial Group's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.83%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Principal Financial Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

