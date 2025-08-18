Assessing Chubb: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Chubb CB, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $296.67, along with a high estimate of $326.00 and a low estimate of $267.00. Experiencing a 3.29% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $306.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Chubb is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $295.00 $300.00 Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Buy $326.00 - Vikram Gandhi HSBC Lowers Hold $300.00 $317.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $292.00 $304.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $267.00 $285.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $283.00 $335.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $285.00 $278.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $324.00 $314.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $298.00 $321.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chubb. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chubb compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Chubb's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Chubb's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chubb

ACE acquired Chubb in the first quarter of 2016 and assumed the Chubb name. The combination made the new Chubb one of the largest domestic property and casualty insurers, with operations in 54 countries spanning commercial and personal P&C insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance.

Financial Milestones: Chubb's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Chubb's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.93% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Chubb's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chubb's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Chubb's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

