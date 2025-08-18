Analyst Expectations For UnitedHealth Group's Future

Throughout the last three months, 21 analysts have evaluated UnitedHealth Group UNH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 13 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 8 2 1 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $321.14, along with a high estimate of $418.00 and a low estimate of $198.00. Highlighting a 14.74% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $376.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive UnitedHealth Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Neutral $325.00 $290.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Outperform $300.00 $350.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $310.00 $418.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $267.00 $306.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Underperform $198.00 $312.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $286.00 $355.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $325.00 $400.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $350.00 $400.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $317.00 $353.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $290.00 $300.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $300.00 $350.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $306.00 $351.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $345.00 $360.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $337.00 $350.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $385.00 $400.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $418.00 $405.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Neutral $312.00 $356.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $353.00 $552.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $350.00 $362.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $400.00 $450.00 Sidharth Sahoo HSBC Lowers Reduce $270.00 $490.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of UnitedHealth Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of UnitedHealth Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Key Indicators: UnitedHealth Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, UnitedHealth Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.91% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

