Breaking Down Civitas Resources: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Civitas Resources CIVI has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $42.43, along with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Highlighting a 3.57% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $44.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Civitas Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $40.00 $42.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $54.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $57.00 $54.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $36.00 $40.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $30.00 $27.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $47.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $40.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Civitas Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Civitas Resources compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Civitas Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Civitas Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Civitas Resources: A Closer Look

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado - DJ Basin. The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

Key Indicators: Civitas Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Civitas Resources's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Civitas Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Civitas Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Civitas Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Civitas Resources's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.79. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

