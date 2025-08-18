Where Northern Oil & Gas Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas NOG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $31.29, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has decreased by 0.45% from the previous average price target of $31.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Northern Oil & Gas among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $27.00 $29.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $31.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $31.00 $30.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $32.00 $33.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $33.00 $34.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Buy $38.00 $34.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Northern Oil & Gas. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Northern Oil & Gas's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Northern Oil & Gas's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Northern Oil & Gas's Background

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The company's oil and natural gas sales come from three geographic areas in the United States: the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), the Permian Basin (New Mexico and Texas), the Uinta Basin, and the Appalachian Basin (Pennsylvania and Ohio).

Northern Oil & Gas: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Northern Oil & Gas showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.45% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Northern Oil & Gas's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.14% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Oil & Gas's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, Northern Oil & Gas faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

