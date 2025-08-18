Breaking Down ServiceTitan: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for ServiceTitan TTAN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $128.5, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 14.48% from the previous average price target of $112.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ServiceTitan is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $140.00 $100.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $125.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $109.00 $107.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $100.00 $90.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $124.00 $106.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Andrew Sherman TD Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ServiceTitan. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ServiceTitan compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ServiceTitan's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into ServiceTitan's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Inc is an end-to-end technology platform built for contractors to transform the performance of their businesses. The Company's platform provides business owners, technicians, customer service representatives and other key office staff with technology tools designed to help customers grow revenue, drive operational efficiencies, deliver a superior end-customer experience and monitor key business drivers in real-time. The Company also has subsidiaries in Yerevan, Armenia and British Columbia, Canada that primarily serve as research and development and support centers.

ServiceTitan's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ServiceTitan's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.63% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ServiceTitan's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -21.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ServiceTitan's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceTitan's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: ServiceTitan's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

