22 Analysts Have This To Say About Intuit

During the last three months, 22 analysts shared their evaluations of Intuit INTU, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 14 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 11 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Intuit, presenting an average target of $823.82, a high estimate of $900.00, and a low estimate of $742.00. This current average has increased by 10.63% from the previous average price target of $744.68.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Intuit is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $815.00 $789.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $868.00 $742.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $870.00 $820.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $900.00 $785.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $880.00 $825.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $742.00 $642.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $825.00 $775.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $875.00 $730.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $860.00 $750.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $750.00 $720.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $789.00 $726.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $850.00 $760.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $820.00 $714.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $850.00 $725.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $815.00 $775.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $785.00 $720.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $850.00 $770.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $770.00 $660.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $785.00 $685.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $850.00 $735.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $825.00 $785.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $750.00 $750.00

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Intuit's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intuit analyst ratings.

Discovering Intuit: A Closer Look

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Intuit

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Intuit displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intuit's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 36.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intuit's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, Intuit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

